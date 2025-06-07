Russia lifts ban on tour sales to Israel

7 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Ministry of Tourism Director-General Dani Shahar announced the lifting of the restriction preventing Russian companies from selling tour packages to Israel.

The minister stated that the security situation wording, issued immediately after the events of October 7, 2023, has now been almost entirely revised.

According to Shahar, Russia's Ministry of Economic Development formally confirmed that the ban on selling tours to Israel and visiting the country is no longer in place.

The Director-General of Israel's Tourism Ministry clarified, however, that advisories against approaching dangerous areas near the borders remain in effect.

He expressed confidence that the overall situation in Israel is entirely safe, emphasizing that the designated border areas "simply have no tourist sites".

In October 2023, Russia’s Economic Development Ministry recommended that Russian tour operators and travel agencies suspend the sale of tours to Israel and a number of neighboring countries until the situation in the country cools down.