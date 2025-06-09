Georgia names independence as country's top priority

9 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's independence is the country's priority, and it is up to the homeland to decide what is best for the country, chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party Mamuka Mdinaradze said.

"No matter what they say outside the country, if we do not make our own decision here, in our homeland, the nation will cease to exist in a few decades. That’s why national independence - independence from everyone - must remain our top priority,” Mamuka Mdinaradze said.

According to the politician, the Georgian Dream government can achieve this goal together with the people.