Ali Asadov meets with Shavkat Mirziyoyev

10 Jun. 19:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, who is on an official visit to Uzbekistan, held a meeting with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev today, according to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Ali Asadov conveyed greetings from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Shavkat Mirziyoyev. In response, Mirziyoyev expressed gratitude and asked to convey his greetings to Ilham Aliyev.

During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation. They emphasized the importance of achieving an allied level of relations. Furthermore, both sides discussed the prospects for the development of Azerbaijani-Uzbek cooperation in many areas of mutual interest.

In addition to this, Ali Asadov congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the historic achievement of the Uzbek national football team qualifying for the World Cup for the first time.