Flydubai suspends Russia-Dubai flights

The management of the Flydubai airline cancelled 22 scheduled flights to the capital of the emirate of Dubai from 10 airports in the Russian Federation for the next two days, June 13-14, amid Israel’s attack on Iran.

"Flydubai, as of 14:00 Moscow time, cancelled 22 flights to Dubai (UAE) from 10 Russian airports in Russia for June 13-14. The total number of passengers on the cancelled flights is 3,000,”

- Rosaviation informed.