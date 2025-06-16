All Russian performing artists evacuated to Azerbaijan

16 Jun. 7:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

All members of the Tchaikovsky Grand Symphony Orchestra have successfully been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan, Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova said on her Telegram channel.

"The musicians of the Tchaikovsky Grand Symphony Orchestra crossed the border into Azerbaijan," Lyubimova said.

She recalled that earlier Fyodor Bondarchuk's film crew also left Iran via the same route.

"I am grateful to say that everyone is safe and in good health," Lyubimova said.

She extended her gratitude to all those involved in the operation, acknowledging the crucial roles played by diplomats, staff from the Russian embassies in Tehran and Baku, as well as Azerbaijani and Iranian authorities.

As a gesture of appreciation, Lyubimova announced a commemorative concert scheduled for June 16 at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall in Baku, highlighting the unity and cultural solidarity in challenging times.

Earlier, it was reported that at the time of the conflict escalation, 51 artists from the Tchaikovsky Grand Symphony Orchestra were in Iran.