Russian citizens advised to leave Israel

16 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s Embassy in Israel is urging Russian citizens to leave the country amid intensifying hostilities between Israel and Iran, Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov said on Monday.

According to him, all Russian citizens who are in Israel should leave the country until the situation normalizes.

Viktorov advised citizens to leave through Egypt, where they have visa-free access and can take flights back to Russia.

The envoy said contingency plans are being considered in case a broader evacuation becomes necessary.