Hungary to combat Europe’s initiative to phase out Russian gas

19 Jun. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hungary opposes the proposal by the European Commission to phase out Russian gas, and it plans to combat it, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said.

"We are absolutely against this proposal by the European Commission. We will combat this proposal as long as necessary as we do not want to end our energy cooperation with Russia," Peter Szijjarto said.

According to him, the EU's initiative to abandon Russian gas violates the European legislation which provides for each country’s right to independently determine its energy balance.

The minister noted that Russian energy resources are very reliable and cheap.