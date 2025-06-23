IAEA expects significant damage at Iran's nuclear sites

23 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has recorded craters from penetrating munitions at the site of the Iranian nuclear facility in Fordow, bombed by the U.S., IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told an emergency meeting of the Board of Governors.

According to him, it is now impossible to assess the damage to the underground infrastructure.

"Craters are now visible at the Fordow site, Iran’s main location for enriching uranium at 60%, indicating that the use of ground-penetrating munitions. This is consistent with statements from the US. At this time, no one - including the IAEA - is in a position to have fully assessed the underground damage at Fordow," Grossi said.

An underground centrifuge facility was hit at Iran's main enrichment site in Natanz in U.S. military strikes. Entrances to tunnels used to store part of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile at the Isfahan nuclear complex were hit.

On the night of June 22, the U.S. army attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran.