Russian airlines to stop flying over five countries

23 Jun. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Rosaviatsia has recommended that Russian airlines temporarily stop flying over Israel, Jordan, Iraq, Iran and Qatar. In fact, the entire airspace of the Middle East is now closed.

Rosaviatsia has recommended that domestic airlines not fly in the airspace of Israel, Jordan, Iraq, Iran and Qatar due to the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, the agency informed in a statement.

"In connection with the aggravation of the situation in the Middle East, Rosaviatsia has updated the instructions (NOTAM) for Russian aircraft operators. The document prescribes: not to operate flights to/from airports in Israel and Iran; not to operate flights in the airspace of Israel, Jordan, Iraq, Iran and Qatar. NOTAM has been communicated to operators and is valid until further notice,”

- Rosaviatsia informed.