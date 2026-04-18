Russian oil exports to China up 31 percent

Russia’s crude oil supplies to China have increased by 31% in Q1 2026 year-on-year to 31.86 mln tons, according to figures released by the General Administration of Customs of China.

In value terms, Russian oil imports increased by 8.8% in the reporting period year-on-year, reaching $14.37 bln, TASS reported.

LNG imports from Russia also showed an increase of 6.7% in physical terms to 1.38 mln tons. However, due to the pricing environment, the value of LNG delivered decreased by 17.3% year-on-year to $651.6 mln.

Russian pipeline gas supplies to China totaled $2.3 bln in January-March 2026, down by 8.9%. The Chinese customs agency traditionally does not disclose the physical volume of pipeline gas imports.

That said, the export of Russian petroleum products to China in value terms showed a slight decrease of 3.7% and amounted to $1.53 bln.