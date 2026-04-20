Lavrov and Araghchi discuss Russian vessels passage through Strait of Hormuz

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi discussed U.S. ceasefire violations and the situation around the Strait of Hormuz in a phone call on April 20, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Araghchi outlined Iran's position on ceasefire violations by the U.S., including a naval blockade of the strait and the seizure of an Iranian container ship, the ministry said.

The Iranian side also reaffirmed its readiness to ensure unimpeded passage of Russian vessels and cargo through the Strait of Hormuz.