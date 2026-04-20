Trump confident Iran to continue participating in talks

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that Iran will continue to engage in dialogue with the United States.

"They're going to negotiate. If they don't, they're going to see problems like they've never seen before," Trump said.

He expressed hope that Iranians will make a fair deal and will build their country back up but when they do it, they will not have a nuclear weapon.

"We can’t allow that to happen," Trump said.

The U.S. leader also said that they will soon secure Iran’s commitment to never possess nuclear weapons.

"[It] is going to happen, I think, very quickly," Trump said.

Earlier, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Iran would not hold negotiations with the U.S. if Washington continues to threaten the Islamic Republic.