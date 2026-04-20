Only 20 Russian volunteers remain at Bushehr NPP

Russian atomic energy corporation Rosatom has completed the evacuation of its employees from the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran, Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said.

According to him, more than 600 people have been evacuated, 20 volunteers remain directly at the nuclear plant site, and another four people remain in Tehran.

"The personnel are now resting and recovering. Only volunteers remain at the site. That is 20 people at the Bushehr NPP site and 4 people in Tehran itself," Likhachev said.

Last month, Russia began evacuating its personnel from the plant due to escalating regional tensions, which started after the U.S. and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran in late February.