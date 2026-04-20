Iran ready for second round of talks with US

The second round of talks between Iran and the United States is scheduled to take place on April 22, according to media reports. Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has approved the dispatch of a delegation for talks with the U.S.

The second round of U.S.-Iran talks may be held on the morning of Wednesday, April 22, CNN reported, citing its own sources.

Yesterday, Axios reported that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had authorized the deployment of a delegation for negotiations with the U.S. Washington had been awaiting this signal, while mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey also pressed Tehran to resume the dialogue.

According to CNN, the schedule for the meetings has not yet been finalized. The White House has stated that it cannot officially confirm an exact date but noted that the U.S. delegation will be led by Vice President J.D. Vance, who departed for Pakistan this morning. Iran will be represented by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The Al Hadath TV channel, citing a source, reported that the Iranian and U.S. delegations will both arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday for the talks.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran. Attempts at a peaceful resolution collapsed on April 11 following inconclusive talks in Islamabad. On April 13, the U.S. Navy began a blockade of Iranian ports, though no resumption of active hostilities has been reported. Prior to this, the Iranian side had delayed a decision on participating in talks due to pressure from the IRGC.