Iran not to halt uranium enrichment program - report

Contrary to the statements of U.S. President Donald Trump, the Iranian authorities did not agree to halt their uranium enrichment program and will never do so, CNN reported, citing sources.

Iran "will never accept" such proposals, the source said.

According to the report, the U.S. had previously offered Iran a 20-year pause in uranium enrichment. In response, Iran proposed a five-year term, but the U.S. side rejected that offer.

Last week, Trump stated in a phone interview with NewsNation that Iran had agreed to stop enriching uranium.