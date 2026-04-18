Iran names condition for resuming Islamabad talks with US

Head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security Committee Ebrahim Azizi commented on the prospect of talks with the United States.

The lawmaker, who is a former IRGC commander, said Iran has decided to continue talks with the U.S., but this “does not mean to negotiate at any cost” and to accept any “approach the other party practises”.

Iran has set red lines, and these “must be observed”, the lawmaker said.

When asked whether Iran will send a team to Islamabad, he suggested that it depends on whether Tehran receives positive signs.