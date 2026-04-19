Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian Parliament Speaker criticizes opponents of talks with US

Iranian Parliament Speaker criticizes opponents of talks with US
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has strongly criticized opponents of negotiations with the USA, Iranian media reported.

Speaking at a meeting with his advisers, Ghalibaf expressed his dissatisfaction with those who reject a potential agreement with Washington, according to Iran International.

He specifically named Iranian National Security Council member Saeed Jalili and parliamentarian Amir Hossein Sabeti as among those opposing the talks, warning that their extremist and militaristic approach could destroy the country.

Ghalibaf also voiced concern about the potential loss of his parliamentary speakership and the possible dismissal of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi from his post.

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