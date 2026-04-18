Jeyhun Bayramov chairs ESCAP meeting

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov chaired the 82nd session of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in Bangkok, according to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ESCAP meeting was focused on inclusive development across all age groups. During the opening, a written address by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was delivered.

The Azerbaijani side emphasized the importance of strengthening regional cooperation to address common challenges and ensure that the benefits of development reach all segments of society.

Bayramov outlined Azerbaijan’s key policy priorities, including inclusive growth, digital transformation, green energy transition, regional connectivity, peacebuilding, and South-South cooperation.

Within the framework of the “Leaving No One Behind” agenda, Azerbaijan presented its vision for a human-centered, sustainable, and interconnected regional future.

"The session also highlighted Azerbaijan’s national development priorities under the “Azerbaijan 2030” framework, including inclusive economic growth, equal access to education and healthcare, expansion of digital public services, and ensuring equal opportunities across generations," the statement reads.

The strategic importance of the Middle Corridor in enhancing Eurasian connectivity was also underscored.

One of the key outcomes of the session was the adoption of the Baku-Bangkok Declaration, aimed at promoting social development for all age groups in the Asia-Pacific region, reflecting a shared commitment to inclusivity and sustainable progress in line with ESCAP’s agenda.