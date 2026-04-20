Turkey to tighten gun controls after school attacks

Türkiye will step up efforts to enhance school safety following recent attacks that shocked the nation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Nine people were killed, and at least 20 others were injured after a student opened fire in Ayşel Çalık Middle School in Kahramanmaraş. The fatal attack took place just one day after another shooter wounded 19 people in a school in the Şanlıurfa province.

The Turkish President said the government will introduce stricter measures targeting firearm ownership, including heavier penalties for gun owners who fail to meet their duty of care, particularly in cases where weapons are accessed by children.

He added that additional legal regulations will be enacted to further limit gun ownership and that a comprehensive policy document and action plan will be implemented.

The president also stressed that authorities are determined to take a tougher stance against violence and moral degradation in media content, especially on television.

Erdoğan also warned of the risks posed by unregulated online spaces and algorithm-driven content, describing the issue as a complex challenge requiring coordinated and multifaceted solutions.