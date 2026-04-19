Erdoğan to meet with Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Türkiye on April 21-22 and meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the NATO press service announced.

The talks will be held behind closed doors, and the NATO chief will not speak to the press.

The two-day visit is scheduled to take place in Ankara.

"NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will visit Ankara on April 21-22. He will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. No press briefings are planned",

the statement said.

Rutte will also hold meetings with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler.