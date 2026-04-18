Russia developing over 300 projects in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan worth 106 bln dollars

The portfolio of joint Russian-Kazakhstani initiatives exceeds 170 projects worth around 3.9 trillion rubles ($51.7 bln), Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.

"Overall, our portfolio of initiatives with Kazakhstani businesses exceeds 170 projects worth around 3.9 trillion rubles and provides for the creation of more than 60,000 jobs," Denis Manturov said.

Russian enterprises are actively involved in the work of industrial parks and special economic zones in Kazakhstan, the official added.

In turn, more than 3,000 enterprises with Russian capital operate in Uzbekistan, with their participation in over 150 investment projects worth roughly 4 trillion rubles, he noted.