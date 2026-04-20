Hikmet Hajiyev and Armen Grigoryan to meet in Greece

Azerbaijan's president's assistant and head of the Presidential Administration's Foreign Policy Affairs Department Hikmet Hajiyev and Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan will meet during a panel discussion at the Delphi Economic Forum on April 22, Grigoryan's press office said.

The forum will be held in the Greek town of Delphi.

A panel discussion is titled 'Strategic Fault Lines: Managing Conflicts and Building Resilience in Europe’s Eastern Neighborhood'.

During the forum, Hajiyev and Grigoryan will join National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Greece Thanos Dokos and National Security Advisor to the President of Moldova Stanislav Secrieru.