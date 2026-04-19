Russia opposes any repeat of US and Israeli aggression against Iran

Russia has voiced its strong opposition to any renewed military action by the US and Israel against Iran, as well as to a military resolution to the conflict in Lebanon, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov announced.

"We are categorically opposed to any repeat of US and Israeli aggression against Iran, as well as Israel's aggression against Lebanon. The unjustified use of military force against civilian infrastructure has no justification",

Ivanov said.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that escalating tensions in the Middle East serves the interests of those countries interested in dividing the Islamic world.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that Moscow stands ready to assist in advancing the peace process between Washington and Tehran.