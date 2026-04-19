Shirak Avia launches flights from Armenia to Kazakhstan

New scheduled flights by Armenian airline Shirak Avia have been operating between Yerevan and Astana since April 20, the press service of Yerevan's Zvartnots International Airport announced.

Airport officials confirmed that flights on the route are planned once a week, on Mondays.

Tickets are now available for booking on the airline's official website and at all specialized ticket offices. Exact departure and arrival times can be found in the airport's current schedule.

The new direct route is expected to boost tourism between Armenia and Kazakhstan, as well as strengthen business ties and improve logistics for both countries.