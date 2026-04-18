Iran plans its nuclear program future within NPT framework - Jalali

The Iranian authorities are planning the future of their nuclear program within the framework of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said in an interview with Vedomosti.

According to him, Tehran is proceeding from their right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The envoy replied to a question about potential changes to Iran's nuclear program, including concessions on fuel enrichment and its supply.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has the right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and the Iranian authorities are planning for the future within the framework of this treaty," Jalali said.

Irn 1968, Tehran signed the NPT and ratified it in 1970.