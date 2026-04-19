Russian Foreign Ministry reports on preparations for Russia-Islamic World forum

Russian diplomat Gaidar Gamzatov, who oversees Middle East affairs at the Russian Foreign Ministry, reported on preparations for the "Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum" event.

"As in previous years, the Foreign Ministry is providing comprehensive support for the forum, engaging our diplomatic missions abroad whenever possible. We are participating in the invitation campaign",

Gamzatov said.

He added that a simplified visa procedure will be introduced for forum participants, and round-the-clock consular offices will be set up at airports in Moscow and Kazan.

Media workers covering the event will also receive assistance from the Foreign Ministry.

The 17th International Economic Forum "Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum" will take place in Kazan from May 12 to 17.