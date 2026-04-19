US negotiating team departs for Islamabad - Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has announced that a US negotiating delegation is heading to Islamabad for talks on a peace agreement with Iran, The New York Post reported. The team includes Vice President J.D. Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Advisor Jared Kushner.

"They're heading there right now. They'll be there this evening local time",

Trump said.

The president also stated that he is prepared to meet with key Iranian officials if the diplomatic process moves forward.

The talks in Islamabad are scheduled to take place several days before the current ceasefire expires.