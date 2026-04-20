Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia sends humanitarian aid to Lebanon

Russia sends humanitarian aid to Lebanon
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A plane of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has gone to Beirut to deliver humanitarian aid, a ministry spokesperson said.

In accordance with the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Emergencies Ministry aviation has organized the delivery of humanitarian aid to the citizens of Lebanon affected by the military conflict, TASS reported.

"The IL-76 aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry will deliver humanitarian cargo with a total weight of more than 27 tons," the spokesperson said.

The cargo included mobile power plants, food, tents, blankets, mattresses, and pillows.

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