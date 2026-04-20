Israel and Lebanon to continue talks on April 23

The United States will host a second round of Israel-Lebanon negotiations at the State Department April 23, Anadolu reported, citing a State Department spokesperson.

“The U.S. will host a second round of ambassador-level talks between Israel and Lebanon on Thursday, April 23, at the Department of State,” the statement reads.

The spokesperson added that the U.S. welcomes the productive engagement that began on April 14, and will continue to facilitate direct, good-faith discussions between the two governments.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the talks with Israel would aim to stop hostilities, end Israeli occupation in southern Lebanon, and ensure deployment of the Lebanese army to internationally recognized borders.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon starting at midnight local time in Tel Aviv and Beirut. Trump also said that Washington is actively prohibiting Israel from carrying out additional attacks on Lebanon as a nascent ceasefire takes hold.