Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani helps many countries to ensure energy security

24 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan is among the countries ensuring Europe’s energy security, and it is no coincidence that the EU refers to Baku as a reliable partner and pan-European gas supplier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the '8 November' Power Plant in Mingachevir.

The head of state recalled that Azerbaijani gas is currently exported via pipelines to 12 countries.

"It is precisely because of this indicator and the geographical coverage of our gas supply that Azerbaijan ranks among the leading countries globally. Naturally, many countries use Azerbaijani gas to ensure their energy security," Ilham Aliyev said.

Ilham Aliyev recalled that Azerbaijan’s energy system has been rebuilt from scratch over the past 20 years.

The 8 November’ Power Plant will further enhance Azerbaijan’s energy potential, increase the efficiency of its energy system, and thus reinforce Mingachevir’s status not only as Azerbaijan’s but the entire South Caucasus region’s energy hub, he stressed.

The head of state emphasized that currently, more than 40% of Azerbaijan’s electricity is produced in Mingachevir.