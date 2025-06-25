Pentagon: U.S. obliterates Iran’s capability to build nuclear weapons

25 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said U.S. strikes definitely took away Iran’s ability to build nuclear weapons.

"Based on everything we have seen - and I’ve seen it all - our bombing campaign obliterated Iran’s ability to create nuclear weapons. Our massive bombs hit exactly the right spot at each target - and worked perfectly. The impact of those bombs is buried under a mountain of rubble in Iran," Pete Hegseth said.

The minister stressed that "anyone who says the bombs were not devastating is just trying to undermine the president and the successful mission."

US President Donald Trump posted the statement on his Truth Social account.

CNN reported earlier, citing sources, that the U.S. intelligence community and some Israeli officials believe the U.S. strikes failed to achieve a complete destruction of key components of Tehran’s nuclear program. The White House dismissed the assessment as inaccurate.