Open day held at Baku branch of Moscow State University

The Baku branch of Lomonosov Moscow State University held an open day.

An Open Day was held at the Baku branch of Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU).

At the event, everyone had the opportunity to learn about the educational and scientific environment and receive comprehensive information about admission to the undergraduate and graduate programs at the MSU branch for the 2026/2027 academic year.

Additionally, participants were introduced to the programs offered by the branch's faculties (philology, applied mathematics, chemistry, psychology, economics, and physics). Information was provided on the organization of the educational process, research work, and academic infrastructure. Participants were also introduced to the activities of the branch's schools: Sunday school, the school of young psychologist, and the school of young economist and manager.