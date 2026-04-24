Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran not yet used most of its missiles, Defense Ministry says

Дрон
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran's missile potential remains high: the Islamic Republic has only used a fraction of its missiles in military operations to date.

Iran has retained most of its missile arsenal, Defense Ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik said. 

He noted that the Iranian Defense Ministry has developed over 1,000 indigenous weapons. These, Talaei-Nik specified, include missiles, UAVs, and other military systems.

The Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman explained that these achievements are the result of over a quarter-century of investment in the defense industry. He noted that approximately 9,000 companies were involved in the production of weapons and equipment.

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