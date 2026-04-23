Russian delegation to attend G20 summit in Miami - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin could travel to the ​G20 summit in Miami in December, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested it would be ‌very helpful if he did attend.

"President Putin may ⁠go to Miami as a member of the G20, or he may not go, or another Russian representative may go," Dmitry Peskov said.

Russia would in any case be represented properly at the summit, the spokesman said, adding that Moscow viewed the G20 as ​very important given the crises that were emerging across the world.

Earlier, The Washington Post reported that Trump intended to invite Putin to ​the summit, though he later told reporters that he did not know of the invitation or if Putin was coming or not.