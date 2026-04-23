Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi arrives in Pakistan

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Islamabad for talks with the Pakistani side amid preparations for the second round of talks with the United States, the Iranian state television said.

According to it, this is a return visit after Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s visit to Tehran last week.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that Araghchi has no plans of meeting with US delegates during his visit to Pakistan.

"No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the US. Iran's observations would be conveyed to Pakistan," Baghaei said.

The diplomat said that Araghchi will be meeting with Pakistani high-level officials in concert with their ongoing mediation for ending the conflict in the Middle East.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on Friday that direct talks between the American and Iranian delegations in Islamabad would take place on April 27. White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner will travel to Islamabad on Saturday, April 25, "to hear the Iranians out."