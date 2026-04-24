Nearly thousand cubic meters of spilled oil collected in Tuapse

The collection of oil products spilled into the river and sea following the fire at the marine terminal continues actively in Tuapse. Nearly a thousand cubic meters have already been collected.

Specialists continue to remove oil products from the river and sea in Tuapse. Sergey Boyko, head of the Tuapse District of Kuban, reported on the progress of the work.

"As of this morning, approximately 988 cubic meters have been collected,”

– Sergey Boyko said.

The official noted that the work is ongoing around the clock. 143 people are participating, using 48 pieces of equipment. Hot meals are being provided.

The collected oil is being poured into cubic containers. Trucks then transport it to the Marine Terminal and oil refinery for disposal.

A state of emergency remains in effect in Tuapse: it was declared on April 16 after the first fire at the marine terminal.