US receives new proposal from Iran

Washington received a new proposal from Tehran shortly after US President Donald Trump canceled a planned trip of US negotiators Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Islamabad for talks with the Iranian delegation.

Trump said Iran's new offer for negotiations "should have been better".

"What's interesting is that immediately after I canceled it (the trip to Islamabad - the editor's note), within 10 minutes we received new documents, and they are much better",

the president stated.

The US leader was questioned regarding a potential moratorium on uranium enrichment in Iran. In his reply, he indicated that Tehran "has offered a lot" on the issue, but Washington remains unsatisfied with that position.

He also reiterated that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons.