Russian and Pakistani FMs discuss situation in Middle East

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar discussed bilateral relations and the date of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s planned visit to Russia during a phone call, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said.

"Reiterating the importance of maintaining regular high-level engagements, they discussed rescheduling the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Russia at an early mutually convenient date," the ministry said.

In addition, Dar extended an invitation to Lavrov to visit Pakistan.

The top diplomats also discussed "bilateral relations and cooperation at multilateral fora in support of international peace and security."