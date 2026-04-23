Formula One races to be back on Turkey

The Turkish Grand Prix returns to the calendar of the Formula One World Championship next year with a five-year contract, F1 press office said.

"Formula 1 today announced that the Turkish Grand Prix will return to the FIA Formula One World Championship from 2027, with Istanbul Park confirmed on the calendar through the 2031 season following a new agreement with Turkish Ministry of Youth and Sports," the statement reads.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Istanbul will host Formula 1 races for five consecutive seasons between 2027 and 2031.

Speaking at the Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix promotion event at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Working Office in Istanbul, he said the Istanbul Park circuit will stage “thrilling, high-quality races that offer strong spectator appeal” over the five-year period.

Erdoğan expressed hope that Türkiye’s partnership with Formula 1 would continue to strengthen in the coming years, emphasizing the country’s ambitions as a motorsports hub.

Türkiye previously hosted Formula 1 races at Istanbul Park between 2005 and 2011, before the event was dropped from the calendar. The circuit briefly returned to the schedule in 2020 and 2021 as part of a revised calendar during the COVID-19 pandemic, when races were relocated or added to replace canceled events.