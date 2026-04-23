Sergey Lavrov will visit Kazakhstan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Astana on April 29-30, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

During the meeting Lavrov will be received by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and hold talks with Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev.

"The Russian foreign minister will be received by the president of Kazakhstan and will hold talks with the country's foreign minister," Maria Zakharova said.

The meetings will be focused on strengthening bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance, including in light of upcoming high-level contacts.