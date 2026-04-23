Israel strikes Hezbollah rocket launchers in south Lebanon

The IDF destroyed Hezbollah rocket launchers loaded and aimed towards Israel in three separate locations in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military announced on Saturday.

The launchers were located in the areas of Deir El Zahrani, Reman, and Al-Saamiya in southern Lebanon, north of the Forward Defense Line established by the IDF.

"These launchers posed an immediate threat to IDF soldiers and to Israeli civilians," the military added.

Earlier on Friday, the military ordered the evacuation of the Lebanese town of Deir Ammar, noting that Hezbollah was launching projectiles towards Israel and IDF positions from the villages.

The attacks came amid U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah was extended, something that sparked frustration for many residents in northern Israel.