US may strike Iranian military facilities in Strait of Hormuz

The USA is considering a military operation targeting Iranian facilities in the Strait of Hormuz should diplomatic efforts reach a dead end, CNN reported.

According to CNN, US forces could launch strikes focused on the "dynamic destruction" of Iranian assets in the Persian Gulf, including boats, minelayers, and other equipment used by Tehran to close the strategic waterway.

The Pentagon's plan also reportedly includes a large-scale bombardment of the Strait's coastline.

Earlier, CNN noted that the Iranian army retained a significant portion of its coastal missile systems during the first month of the war and may also employ maneuverable boats to attack US Navy vessels.