Pezeshkian calls on 30 million to voluntary reduce energy consumption in Iran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called on 30 million volunteers to help reduce energy consumption in Iran.

Iran needs 30 million volunteers to actively participate in promoting energy efficiency in Iran, President Masoud Pezeshkian announced.

"30 million volunteers, please help us manage energy consumption, we cannot cut off electricity and gas for industry,”

– Masoud Pezeshkian said.

The President emphasized the need for everyone who can participate in the process. He recalled that the electricity shortage increased after the US and Israeli strikes on the country, in particular on its energy infrastructure.