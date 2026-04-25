Iran refuses to negotiate with the US under pressure - Pezeshkian

Iran will not participate in negotiations conducted under pressure, threats, or a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, President Masoud Pezeshkian told Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a telephone conversation, Press TV reported.

"In a telephone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Pezeshkian confirmed that Iran will not enter into negotiations under pressure, threats, or a blockade",

the outlet stated.

If Washington wishes to resume contacts, it must remove all obstacles, including lifting the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Pezeshkian added.

US and Iranian representatives had been expected to hold talks in Islamabad on Monday. However, on Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced that he had canceled the American delegation's trip to the Pakistani capital