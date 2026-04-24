Trump cancels Witkoff and Kushner's trip to Pakistan

US President Donald Trump canceled his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and businessman Jared Kushner’s trip to Islamabad (the capital of Pakistan), where indirect talks with Iranian representatives were planned.

US President Donald Trump canceled the trip of Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner to Islamabad, where talks between Washington and Tehran brokered by Pakistan were scheduled to take place. He announced this on Fox News.

It is clarified that the President made this decision unilaterally.

Earlier today, it was reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was in Islamabad for talks with Pakistani officials. During the meetings, he voiced Tehran's position on the US demands.