Giorgia Meloni to visit Azerbaijan on May 5

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will soon visit Azerbaijan. Prior to that, she will visit Armenia.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will visit Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, in a few days.

The trip announcement was posted on the official website of the Italian government.

The announcement specifies the date of the visit, which is May 5, 2026.

On the eve of her visit to Azerbaijan, on May 4, Giorgia Meloni will visit Yerevan, where she is going to participate in the European Political Community summit.