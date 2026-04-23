Iran may cause digital catastrophe in Middle East - report

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is prepared to damage undersea internet cables lying on the seabed of the Strait of Hormuz, a move that could trigger severe economic consequences for the countries of the Middle East.

Iran is weighing the option of damaging undersea data cables and thereby cutting off internet access to the Persian Gulf states, Iranian media reported, citing the IRGC.

In particular, the IRGC-linked Tasnim news agency has released a map of the undersea cables in the Strait of Hormuz.

“If, for any reason - whether natural disasters, ship anchoring, maritime accidents or deliberate actions - several major cables in the Strait of Hormuz are simultaneously cut, a digital catastrophe will rock the Arab states of the Persian Gulf,” the IRGC said.

At least seven major telecommunications cables currently run along the seabed of the Strait of Hormuz, carrying huge amounts of data. Systems such as Falcon, AAE‑1, TGN‑Gulf and SEA‑ME‑WE connect the Persian Gulf countries to major data centres located in the Middle East, Europe and Asia. Because of diplomatic tensions with Iran, all of the cables pass through Omani waters, not Iranian waters.

Tasnim reported that Iran would feel the consequences if the cables were damaged, but the impact on the Islamic Republic would be limited, as the country is less dependent on this infrastructure than other nations in the region.

According to data from the Stimson Center think tank, more than 15% of the world’s data traffic now passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making it a vital piece of infrastructure for the United States’ allies in the Middle East - Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The agency writes that damage to the cables could lead to large‑scale economic fallout, as millions of banking and financial transactions are carried out online every day. Particularly at risk are the AI data centres in the UAE and Dubai’s global financial hub. Europe, Asia and Africa would also be hit by the repercussions.

The U.S. and Israel have been conducting a military campaign against Iran since late February, striking targets in its largest cities. In response, the Islamic Republic attacked Israeli territory as well as U.S. bases located in Middle Eastern countries. The U.S. and Iran agreed to a two‑week ceasefire on 8 April. Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump extended the truce with Tehran until 26 April.