Baku hosted World War II memorial event for veterans held

Today, Azerbaijani capital Baku honored the memory of World War II veterans. The event was timed to coincide with Victory Day over Fascism, celebrated in Azerbaijan on May 9.

A memorial event was held in Baku at the Yasamal Cemetery, a memorial burial site for World War II veterans. It was timed to coincide with Victory Day over Fascism.

The event was attended by Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov, diplomatic mission staff, representatives of the Russian Community of Azerbaijan and public organizations, and city residents.

Participants laid flowers at the memorial. Two hundred servicemen who fought in World War II are buried at the Yasamal Cemetery.