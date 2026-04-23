US announces preliminary composition of Islamabad delegation

U.S. President Donald Trump is sending his special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner to Pakistan to participate in talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi next weekend, CNN reported, citing two administration officials.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance does not plan to participate in the talks for now, because Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, whom the White House considers the head of the Iranian delegation and Vance's "counterpart," will not join the talks, officials said.

However, Vance will be on standby to fly to Islamabad in case of progress in the negotiations, and members of his staff will be present in Pakistan.

Kushner and Witkoff have been working with Iranian officials for months on a potential agreement on Tehran's nuclear materials, CNN added.