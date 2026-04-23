Kiev proposes holding Russia-US-Ukraine meeting in Baku

Ukraine is ready to hold talks between Russia and Ukraine in Baku, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this remark during a press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Gabala today.

"Such talks took place in Türkiye. Later, talks were held in Switzerland with the participation of our American partners. Of course, we are ready to hold similar talks in Azerbaijan in the near future,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy noted that he informed the Azerbaijani President about Ukraine's readiness for trilateral talks. He stressed that Kiev highly values the role of its partners in mediating this process.

“Of course, we highly value the role of our partners in mediating this process. I shared with the President of Azerbaijan that we are ready for trilateral talks,” Zelenskyy said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Azerbaijan today for a working visit.

The third round of U.S.-mediated trilateral talks between Ukraine and Russia was held in Geneva on February 17-18, 2026.